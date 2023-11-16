Russian Brewery Executives Arrested for Brand Sales to Carlsberg – Reports

Two executives of the major Russian brewery Baltika have been arrested on suspicion of attempts to sell the rights to its brands to Danish brewer Carlsberg, media reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Police and Federal Security Service (FSB) agents carried out more than a dozen searches at offices affiliated with Baltika in St. Petersburg, the local news website Fontanka reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Two unnamed Baltika executives were charged with abuse of trust and large-scale fraud, according to Fontanka.

The state-run TASS news agency later identified the detained executives as Baltika president Denis Sherstennikov and vice president Anton Rogachevsky, citing a law enforcement source.

The court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

A third Baltika executive under investigation has fled Russia, Fontanka said.