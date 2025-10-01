Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank Fails Again to Exit Russia as Authorities Block Sale – Reuters

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the largest Western lender still operating in Russia, has failed once again to sell its Russian business and withdraw from the country, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The bank had found a local buyer for its stake, but Russian authorities blocked the deal out of fears that transferring ownership to local investors could trigger Western sanctions against RBI, a crucial financial channel for Moscow, one of Reuters’ sources said.

Reuters’ sources noted that Moscow wants to preserve remaining economic ties with Europe, which still buys billions of euros worth of Russian oil and gas each year.

Raiffeisen processes payments for fuel deliveries through the TurkStream pipeline — Moscow’s only remaining gas route to the European Union.

Between January and August 2025, Russia exported roughly 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas via TurkStream to Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and other EU states. At market prices, the shipments were worth about $3.8 billion.