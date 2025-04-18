Raiffeisen Pauses Russian Bank Sale Amid U.S.-Russia Talks – FT

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) paused the sale of its Russian subsidiary in February amid signs of a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

“[The pause] is in order to assess the situation and if the position of the U.S. might change,” one source told FT, suggesting the bank is waiting to see whether improving diplomatic ties could ease pressure from Western regulators.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG spokesman Christoph Danz later on Friday denied the FT report in comments to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Raiffeisen is the largest and most profitable Western bank still operating in Russia since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has faced pressure from both U.S. and European authorities to reduce its presence in the Russian market.

In 2023, the bank announced plans to sell or spin off its Russian operations.