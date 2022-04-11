Russia Says Will ‘Go to Court’ if Declared in Default

Moscow will start legal proceedings if it is declared in default by the West, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Monday, after Russia was declared in "selective" default over the weekend.

Russia last week paid its foreign dollar debt in rubles after it was unable to process the payment in foreign currency due to sanctions over Ukraine.

"We will go to court because we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that investors receive their payments," Siluanov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"We will present to the court our invoices confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in rubles," he said, without specifying which legal body Moscow would turn to.

Credit ratings agency S&P on Saturday said Russia had gone into "selective default" after it repaid dollar-denominated bonds that matured last week in rubles.