Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says Will ‘Go to Court’ if Declared in Default

By AFP
Updated:
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Moskva News Agency

Moscow will start legal proceedings if it is declared in default by the West, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Monday, after Russia was declared in "selective" default over the weekend.

Russia last week paid its foreign dollar debt in rubles after it was unable to process the payment in foreign currency due to sanctions over Ukraine. 

"We will go to court because we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that investors receive their payments," Siluanov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. 

"We will present to the court our invoices confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in rubles," he said, without specifying which legal body Moscow would turn to.

Credit ratings agency S&P on Saturday said Russia had gone into "selective default" after it repaid dollar-denominated bonds that matured last week in rubles. 

The designation, however, only affected Moscow's payments in foreign currencies while the rating for its ruble payments remained unchanged. 

"Russia has tried in good faith to repay external creditors by transferring the corresponding amounts in foreign currency to pay our debt. Nevertheless, the deliberate policy of Western countries is to artificially create a default by all possible means," Siluanov said.

"If an economic and financial war is waged against our country, we are obliged to react, but while fulfilling our obligations," he added.

For several weeks, Russia avoided the danger of a default, as the U.S. Treasury allowed the use of foreign currency held by Moscow abroad to settle the foreign debt. 

However, last week the United States barred Russia from making debt payments using funds held by American banks.

The Russian finance ministry said Wednesday it was forced to make some $650 million in repayments to foreign debt-holders in rubles as they fell due on April 4. 

Read more about: Banks , Business

Read more

debt trap

Relentless Rise of Consumer Debt in Russia Fuels Bubble Fears For Some

After five years of shrinking real incomes many Russians are borrowing to make ends meet.
Business feature

Why Are Russian Stocks So Cheap?

Would-be investors don’t believe companies’ boards will share revenues.
Business feature

Russian Automaker AvtoVaz Makes First Profit in a Decade

Russians have rejected expensive foreign brands and returned to buying cheap locally made cars.
Banks

Russian Investment Revenues Rise for First Time Since 2014

Investment revenues for Russia's banks have risen for the first time since 2014, bouncing back from the worst first quarter performance in 15 years. Calculations...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.