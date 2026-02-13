Next Round of Ukraine Talks Set for Next Week in Switzerland, Kremlin Says

Russian, Ukrainian and American officials will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, next week for a third round of trilateral talks focused on ending the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov told reporters that officials would meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. Kremlin adviser and chief peace negotiator Vladimir Medinsky will lead Russia’s delegation, he added.

The previous two rounds of trilateral talks took place earlier this year in Abu Dhabi. At those meetings, Admiral Igor Kostyukov, who heads Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, served as Moscow’s chief representative.

While the Abu Dhabi negotiations ended with Ukraine and Russia agreeing to a new prisoner exchange, during which each side released more than 300 POWs, delegates did not appear to come any closer to signing a peace agreement than at previous rounds of talks.