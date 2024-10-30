Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Calls Report About Talks to Halt Energy Plant Strikes ‘Fake’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Maxim Bogodvid / brics-russia2024.ru

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed a recent report by the Financial Times claiming that Russian and Ukrainian officials are discussing a potential pause on strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

“There’s a lot of fake news nowadays, and it has nothing to do with reality,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the report. “Even the most reputable publications don’t shy away from this.”

FT reported Tuesday that Ukraine and Russia are in talks about halting strikes on energy sites. The discussions, mediated by Qatar, mark a resumption of previous de-escalation efforts that were abandoned after Kyiv launched its incursion into the Kursk region, according to sources cited by the newspaper.

However, a former senior Kremlin official told FT that President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to agree on any deal as long as Ukrainian troops “are trampling the land in Kursk.” 

Nevertheless, according to an unnamed Ukrainian official, Russian and Ukrainian intelligence agencies allegedly reached an understanding to reduce the frequency of attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks. 

This summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zleneksy said Russian attacks had destroyed half of Ukraine’s electricity generation capacity since the winter.

Read more about: Peskov , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kremlin Says Hasn’t Seen Zelensky’s ‘Victory Plan,’ Urges Kyiv to ‘Sober Up’

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any proposals should be treated as “camouflage” for “an American plan to fight us until the last Ukrainian.”
2 Min read

Kremlin Believes U.S. Has Authorized Long-Range Ukrainian Strikes on Russia

“All these decisions have most likely already been made, it can be assumed with a high degree of probability,” Dmitry Peskov said.
2 Min read

Ukraine’s Government Reshuffle Will Not Impact Ceasefire Talks, Kremlin Says

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was “carefully monitoring” the resignations and appointments in Kyiv.
1 Min read

Peskov Son’s Alleged Wagner Deployment Risks Backfiring for Kremlin

Efforts to present the children of Russia’s elite as equal participants in the war against Ukraine have sparked more questions than answers.
5 Min read