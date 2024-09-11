Kremlin Believes U.S. Has Authorized Long-Range Ukrainian Strikes on Russia

The Kremlin said Wednesday it believes Washington has already given Ukraine approval to strike targets inside Russia using U.S.-supplied long-range rockets.

“All these decisions have most likely already been made, it can be assumed with a high degree of probability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“At this point, media outlets are simply carrying out an information campaign to formalize a decision that has already been made,” he claimed.

Peskov warned that Moscow would deliver an “appropriate” response if Ukraine’s Western allies eased restrictions on using long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russian territory, though he did not specify what that response might entail.

His remarks followed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, who said his administration was “working out” whether to allow Kyiv to use long-range weapons as top U.S. and U.K. diplomats arrived in Ukraine to discuss the issue.