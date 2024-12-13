Kremlin Says It Agrees With Trump’s Opposition to ATACMS Strikes on Russia

The Kremlin said Friday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's opposition to Ukraine firing U.S.-supplied weapons deep into Russia "fully aligned" with Moscow's position.

Trump said in an interview published Thursday that he disagreed "very vehemently" with Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

The comments were welcomed by the Kremlin, which on Friday said it had launched a large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine's energy grid as a response to Kyiv striking an airfield with U.S.-supplied weapons this week.

"The statement fully aligns with our position, with our view on the reasons for escalation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is obvious that Trump understands exactly what is escalating the situation."