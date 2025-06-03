Kremlin Tempers Expectations for Ukraine Peace Talks, Says It Awaits Kyiv’s Response to Proposals

The Kremlin said Tuesday that negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine were "extremely complex" and that it would be wrong to expect any sudden breakthroughs, adding that it was waiting for Kyiv's reaction to its proposals.

Top spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke to reporters a day after Russian negotiators told their Ukrainian counterparts at talks in Turkey that Russia would only end the fighting if Kyiv ceded large swaths of territory and accepted limits on the size of its military.

Though it has dismissed similar demands in the past, Ukraine said it would consider Moscow's proposals before issuing a formal reply.

"The issue of a peace settlement is extremely complex. There are many nuances, and yesterday you saw the published draft of the memorandum we handed over to the Ukrainian side," Peskov told journalists.

"Of course, it would be wrong to expect any immediate solutions and breakthroughs here, but work is underway. Certain agreements were reached in Istanbul, and they are important," he added. "The agreements will be implemented, and then the work will continue."