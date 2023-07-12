Russia Vows 'Countermeasures' if Ukraine Uses Cluster Bombs

The Kremlin on Wednesday vowed to respond with “countermeasures” if Ukraine used cluster bombs against its invading troops after the United States pledged the weapons to Kyiv.

“The potential use of this type of munitions changes the situation, and of course, it would force Russia to take countermeasures,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, without clarifying what such “countermeasures” would entail.

Last week, Washington pledged to deliver cluster bombs to Kyiv as it conducts a counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces.