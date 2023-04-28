Peskov Son’s Alleged Wagner Deployment Risks Backfiring for Kremlin

Attempts by the Kremlin to present the children of Russia’s elite as equal participants in the war against Ukraine alongside ordinary soldiers have fallen flat, according to experts and former officials who spoke to The Moscow Times. Instead, these efforts have sparked more questions than answers, they said. Last Saturday the Wagner mercenary group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that Nikolai Peskov, the son of President Vladimir Putin's longtime spokesman Dmitry Peskov, had allegedly been “knee-deep in mud and s**t” on the battlefield alongside his mercenaries for almost six months. Dmitry Peskov confirmed this to the Russian media days later, but offered no further details. Holes and inconsistencies in the story of Peskov Jr.’s alleged Wagner service mean it could backfire for the Kremlin as it seeks to motivate ordinary Russians to enlist to fight ahead of a Ukrainian counterattack. Abbas Gallyamov, an independent expert and former speechwriter for Putin, said the revelation this week that a senior Kremlin official’s son had fought in Ukraine was no accident. One of Russians’ main grievances against the regime is its tendency to shift the negative consequences of its decisions onto the public while withholding the benefits, Gallyamov told The Moscow Times. “In the situation of war, this injustice is perceived particularly sharply, because it is not about economic revenues, but about life itself,” Gallyamov said. “That is why the Kremlin has launched a project in which members of the elite go to the front and appear there as ‘participants in the [special military operation]’.” Fourteen months of warfare have left Russia’s forces heavily depleted, experts say, and an anticipated counteroffensive by Kyiv has added urgency to Moscow’s need to bolster its numbers. At the same time, the Kremlin’s narrative of the war — and advertising efforts — have failed to compel masses of Russian men to join the army. To increase opportunities to recruit conscripts for the army, the Kremlin quietly prepared laws to digitize conscription and mobilization which were swiftly approved in the State Duma this month. The news of Peskov Jr.’s apparent deployment to Ukraine was apparently part of the Kremlin’s efforts to boost enlistment.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov and his son Nikolai. ndchoulz / instagram

But Nikolai Peskov, 33, who spent several years in his youth in London and later worked as a correspondent for pro-Kremlin broadcaster RT, was the target of a telephone prank in September in which he appeared reluctant to join the army. In the phone conversation broadcast live on YouTube, an associate of jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny introduced himself to Nikolai Peskov as a military recruiter. Peskov Jr. declined the caller’s request to appear at the recruitment office, promising to "solve the issue at another level," likely alluding to his influential father. The prankster also called Alexei Mishustin, the son of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who said that he was studying at university and “had no desire to fight yet.” Following Prigozhin’s statement this week, Peskov Jr. told the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda that he had already been planning to join Wagner on the day of the prank phone call.

"I felt it was my duty. I could not sit on the sidelines and watch both friends and other people go there," he said, claiming he "performed a feat" and even earned a medal for bravery.