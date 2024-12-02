Kremlin Crafting ’Narrative of Victory’ in Ukraine – Kommersant

The Kremlin has begun constructing a “narrative of victory” in Ukraine with Russia’s regional officials ahead of legislative elections next year, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
The Russian public should interpret any future outcome of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine as a victory, the officials were reportedly told.
“The presidential administration proceeds from the assumption that the special military operation will end and we should be ready,” Kommersant quoted one of its sources as saying after a four-day seminar with deputy governors last week.
They are expected to align with Russia’s so-called “calm majority,” which Kommersant says would be “satisfied” with President Vladimir Putin’s outlined goals of denazification and demilitarization in Ukraine, as well as with Russia’s control over the four partially occupied regions of Ukraine.
The Kremlin reportedly seeks the deputy governors’ help in expanding the “calm majority” to drown out the “angry patriots” and “liberals,” who hold opposing visions of the war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin’s narrative of victory bears similarities with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s anticipated peace plan, which envisions freezing the conflict and putting off Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, according to the independent news outlet Agentstvo.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.