The Kremlin has begun constructing a “narrative of victory” in Ukraine with Russia’s regional officials ahead of legislative elections next year, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The Russian public should interpret any future outcome of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine as a victory, the officials were reportedly told.

“The presidential administration proceeds from the assumption that the special military operation will end and we should be ready,” Kommersant quoted one of its sources as saying after a four-day seminar with deputy governors last week.

They are expected to align with Russia’s so-called “calm majority,” which Kommersant says would be “satisfied” with President Vladimir Putin’s outlined goals of denazification and demilitarization in Ukraine, as well as with Russia’s control over the four partially occupied regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin reportedly seeks the deputy governors’ help in expanding the “calm majority” to drown out the “angry patriots” and “liberals,” who hold opposing visions of the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s narrative of victory bears similarities with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s anticipated peace plan, which envisions freezing the conflict and putting off Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, according to the independent news outlet Agentstvo.