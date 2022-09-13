Russia ‘Not Discussing’ Mass Military Mobilization, Kremlin Says

Russia is not planning to declare a mass national draft for the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The denial comes amid growing speculation that Russia may be looking to reverse its flagging fortunes in its six-month invasion of Ukraine by declaring mass mobilization and shoring up its apparent military manpower shortage.

“Not at this point. No, we are not discussing that,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying to reporters.