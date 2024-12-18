Ukraine ‘Obviously’ Ordered General’s Assassination, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Ukraine of committing a “terrorist attack” by killing a Russian general and his aide in Moscow, in its first comments since the bomb blast.

“It is now obvious who ordered this terrorist attack,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, more than 24 hours after the attack claimed by Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military’s chemical and biological forces, was killed with his assistant early Tuesday after an explosive device went off outside his Moscow apartment.

“It is once again confirmed that the Kyiv regime does not shy away from terrorist methods,” Peskov told reporters.