Ukraine Settlement ‘Impossible’ Without Addressing Wider Security Issues, Moscow Says

A long-term settlement in Ukraine is "impossible" without addressing wider issues of European security, the Kremlin said Tuesday, s U.S. and Russian officials held their first high-level talks since Moscow's full-scale invasion.

"A lasting and long-term viable resolution is impossible without a comprehensive consideration of security issues on the continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, responding to a question by AFP.

Peskov also said Moscow would not oppose Ukraine's potential membership in the European Union but reiterated its strong opposition to Kyiv joining NATO.

"With regard to Ukraine joining the EU, it is the sovereign right of any country... Nobody can dictate to another country and we do not plan on dictating," he said. "But it is completely different when it comes to security issues and military alliances. Here we have a different approach that is well known."