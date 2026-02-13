Men Arrested in Shooting of GRU General Charged With Terrorism

Three men accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate senior military intelligence officer Vladimir Alexeyev earlier this month have been charged with terrorism, a spokeswoman for Russia’s top investigative body said Friday.

“Given the overall nature of the crime and the circumstances, investigators are bringing charges of terrorism against Lyubomir Korba, Viktor Vasin and Pavel Vasin,” Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetalana Petrenko told reporters.

Earlier, the men were charged with attempted murder and arms trafficking.

Alexeyev, a lieutenant general who serves as first deputy head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, was hospitalized after being shot several times at an apartment in Moscow last Friday. He remains in critical condition.

Russia’s FSB security service claims Korba, who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates and extradited to Russia, shot Alexeyev with a Makarov pistol equipped with a silencer. Viktor Vasin, meanwhile, was said to have rented out an apartment to Korba in the building where the general was shot.

Both men confessed to having acted on orders from Ukraine’s SBU security service, the FSB said.