Russian Police Accuse Dubai-Based Instagram Influencer of Tax Evasion

Russian law enforcement authorities on Wednesday announced tax evasion charges against a social media influencer who markets self-help courses on Instagram.

Inna Tliashinova owes the government 431 million rubles ($5.3 million) in back taxes and fines accrued from 2020 to 2022, according to the Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

The law enforcement agency said an arrest warrant has been issued for Tliashinova, and investigators plan to ask a judge to arrest her in absentia.

Tliashinova, whose Instagram page states that she lives in Dubai, faces up to three years in Russian prison on tax evasion charges and up to seven years in prison on money laundering charges.

The United Arab Emirates and Russia signed an extradition treaty in 2014.