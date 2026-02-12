Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Lukoil Refinery in Republic of Komi

A smoke plume seen rising in the town of Ukhta following a drone attack on Feb. 12, 2026. @exilenova_plus / Telegram

A Ukrainian drone smashed into a Lukoil refinery in northwestern Russia’s republic of Komi on Thursday and sparked a fire, local authorities said, marking the second such attack on one of the oil producer’s facilities this week.

The head of Komi, Rostislav Goldshteyn, said no one was injured in the attack, which took place at a refinery in the remote town of Ukhta, located around 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the front line in eastern Ukraine.

The town is home to Lukoil-Ukhta refinery, a small and outdated facility. Ukrainian drones have previously targeted the refinery.

Ukhta Mayor Marina Metelyova urged people to remain calm and reminded them that they were not allowed to film the aftermath of drone strikes.

Despite her warning, multiple videos from Ukhta circulated online showed a thick plume of smoke rising from the Lukoil refinery following the attack.

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said the local airport had temporarily grounded flights.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not report any Ukrainian drones in the republic of Komi, but said that 49 had been downed in the skies above the southern Volgograd region between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed reports that it had struck and sparked a fire at another Lukoil refinery in the Volgograd region. Reports had claimed it was at least the 10th Ukrainian drone attack on the facility since the 2022 invasion.

