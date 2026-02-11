Up to Each European Country to Decide on Re-Engaging With Russia, Rutte Says

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that each European country must decide for itself whether to resume dialogue with the Kremlin, nearly four years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought almost all bilateral contact to a halt.



“It’s not up to me to advise allies,” Rutte told The Moscow Times on Wednesday. “But I think every ally is open and can do what the French have been doing, and I know that they closely coordinate with other allies. I would encourage every initiative that will bring this terrible war faster to an end.”

European leaders have debated whether to restore dialogue with Russia in recent months, with some worrying that European interests risk being sidelined in U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

Many have resisted the idea of resuming dialogue, pointing to Moscow’s refusal to budge from its hardline negotiating position and arguing that Moscow should remain diplomatically isolated as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron this week confirmed that he had reestablished “technical-level” discussions with Russia after sending his top foreign policy adviser to Moscow to meet with Russian counterpart Yury Ushakov.