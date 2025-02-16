Europe Should ‘Maximize Pressure’ on U.S. Over Peace Talks With Russia – Stubb

MUNICH – Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Saturday called on Europe to pressure Washington to ensure that Ukraine was in as strong a position as possible before peace talks with Moscow could begin.

Addressing the pessimistic mood that descended over the three-day conference amid fears that the United States might sell out Ukraine to secure a quick end to the war, Stubb told a press conference that “dialog is also much more active between Ukraine, European leaders and the Americans than many of us have been led to believe.”

Stubb described discussions as “all over the place,” saying that the U.S. defense secretary had asserted prematurely that Ukraine’s NATO membership and the restoration of its pre-2014 borders would be off the table in peace discussions.

Though he said no one had a strategy for strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations, he stressed the need for a ceasefire and international monitoring — rather than a peacekeeping mission — before peace talks could begin. Stubb based this on his experience mediating the end of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, when he was Finland’s foreign minister.