Police in Finland have raised the alarm over the smuggling of Western-donated weapons from Ukraine by criminal gangs, Finland’s Yle broadcaster reported Sunday.

Weapons originally sent as military aid to Ukraine including assault rifles, pistols, grenades and combat drones, had been found in multiple European countries, Christer Ahlgren, head of organized crime at the Finnish police’s bureau of investigations, told Yle.

Ahlgren did not give any further details about the smuggling of light weaponry into Finland, such as the number of arms recovered or their street value, but did say that the authorities believed that "three of the world’s largest motorcycle gangs" had reactivated their smuggling routes for Ukrainian-bound weapons.

"We have been warning about the growth of organized crime and criminal street gangs for years, but we have not been listened to," Ahlgren told Yle.

Russia has accused Kyiv’s allies of fueling the black market for illegal arms with their monthly donations of weapons worth over $1 billion. Ukraine’s defense minister in July dismissed fears of illegal weapons trafficking as Russian fearmongering.