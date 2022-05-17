Russia Expels 2 Finnish Embassy Staff

Moscow said on Tuesday that two employees of Finland's embassy in Russia will have to leave the country in response to a similar move by Helsinki.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it summoned Finland's ambassador to Moscow and expressed its "strong protest" against the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from neighboring Finland in April.

It also accused Finland of taking a "confrontational course" towards Russia, supplying weapons to Ukraine, and "covering up the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists" against civilians.