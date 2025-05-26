World Must Pressure Putin to Begin Peace Talks – Finnish PM

The international community must pile pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine, Finland's prime minister told AFP on Monday.

Petteri Orpo, whose country shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, said that "without force, Putin will not try to find a solution. That's why we need more pressure."

He said the international community needed to throw "sanctions, military aid to Ukraine, more military aid, political support, all [that] we can" to help Ukraine fend off Russia.

Orpo was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of Nordic prime ministers in Finland.