World Must Pressure Putin to Begin Peace Talks – Finnish PM

The international community must pile pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine, Finland's prime minister told AFP on Monday.
Petteri Orpo, whose country shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, said that "without force, Putin will not try to find a solution. That's why we need more pressure."
He said the international community needed to throw "sanctions, military aid to Ukraine, more military aid, political support, all [that] we can" to help Ukraine fend off Russia.
Orpo was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of Nordic prime ministers in Finland.
His remarks came after Kyiv said Russia fired its biggest-ever drone barrage on Ukraine overnight, just hours after Donald Trump called Putin "crazy" and warned that Moscow risked new sanctions if it kept up its deadly bombardments.
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said there had been no signs of Russia wanting a ceasefire in Ukraine so far.
"We haven't seen any indication of that, unfortunately," he told AFP.
"I hope this will lead to the U.S. being more explicit, and also putting pressure, not pulling out," he said, referring to Russia's recent attacks on civilians.
He said the attacks demonstrated Putin's "lack of will... to seriously engage in ceasefire or peace negotiations."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.