Former Finnish President ‘Annoyed’ Europe Not Talking to Kremlin About Ending War

LONDON — Former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said he was “annoyed” that Europe is not playing a central role in efforts to engage the Kremlin in discussions on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine. Niinstö, who left office in 2024, pointed to the heavy criticism that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced for calling President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in November, his first conversation with the Russian leader in two years. “But what about now? Trump is going to talk to Putin. Do we complain that Europe should be in those discussions? I find this a bit of a strange construction…we should be involved,” he said.

Speaking on a Chatham House panel about a report he compiled for the European Union, Niinistö also called on European countries to increase their citizens’ resilience against threats such as sabotage, disinformation and military aggression. He pointed to Finland’s “comprehensive security” policy which encompasses the military, government, private sector and ordinary citizens as an example for other member states that have faced criticism for continuing to depend on the United States for security. This month, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called on the alliance to "shift to a wartime mindset” to prepare for “what is coming our way in four to five years” and said that the 2% of GDP defense spending target — which some states still do not meet — is too low.

Sauli Niinistö speaking at Chatham House on Jan. 23, 2025. Charlie Hancock/The Moscow Times