Kremlin Confirms France Has Restored ‘Technical-Level’ Contact With Russia

The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that France and Russia have resumed “technical-level” dialogue as French President Emmanuel Macron continued to call on European leaders not to allow themselves be sidelined by the United States in Ukraine peace talks.

“Yes, there have indeed been contacts, and we can confirm that,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “If there is the desire and the necessity, they could help fairly quickly reestablish dialogue at the highest level.”

Peskov said Moscow has not yet seen any clear indication that such a desire exists. “That said, we did take note of President Macron’s statement about the need to establish relations with Russia. We find such statements encouraging,” he said.

Last week, Macron dispatched his top foreign policy advisor to Russia to meet with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. His advisor reportedly conveyed the message that Europe would not “rubber-stamp” any Ukraine peace agreement and that decisions affecting European security must involve European leaders.

“What did I gain? Confirmation that Russia does not want peace right now,” Macron said in an interview published Tuesday. “But above all, we have rebuilt those channels of discussion at a technical level.”

“My wish is to share this with my European partners and to have a well-organized European approach” in diplomacy with Russia, Macron said, adding that Europe should be talking to President Vladimir Putin directly “so as not to depend on third parties.”