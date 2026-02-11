Russian Drone Strike Kills 3 Children and Their Father in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region

A Russian drone strike on a house in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region killed a father and his three children, officials said Wednesday, while their pregnant mother and grandmother were hospitalized.
The victims included two boys, aged 1, a 2-year-old girl and their father, who were killed late Tuesday night when a drone hit the family's home in the city of Bogodukhiv, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Russian border.
The children's mother, who is eight months pregnant, survived but suffered "a traumatic brain injury, acoustic barotrauma, and thermal burns," local prosecutors said. Their grandmother was also wounded and hospitalized, Bogodukhiv Mayor Volodymyr Biely said.
Prosecutors said the family was trapped inside the house after it was struck. A video released by emergency services showed flames and smoke rising from the collapsed structure.
"As a result of the strike, the house was completely destroyed and caught fire, and the family was trapped under the rubble," prosecutors said in a statement.
Police said the family had moved to Bogodukhiv only days ago after having fled a town closer to the front line.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike demonstrated that Russia is not serious about ending the war.
"Each such Russian strike undermines trust in everything being done diplomatically to end this war and, time and again, proves that only strong pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine are the real key to stopping the killings," he said on social media.
Zelensky also said Russia had hit a hospital in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia in a separate drone attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.