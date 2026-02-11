Kremlin Downplays Impact of Telegram Restrictions on Frontline Communications

The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed skepticism toward reports that Russian forces fighting in the war against Ukraine are facing disruptions to critical communications as a result of new government efforts to throttle Telegram.

State media regulator Roskomnadzor said this week that it imposed additional restrictions on the messaging app over its alleged failure to combat fraud and abuse by criminal and terrorist groups, as well as to protect user data.

Between Monday and Tuesday, users across Russia reported problems with sending and receiving media content such as voice notes, videos and images.

A number of Russian soldiers and pro-war military bloggers have accused Roskomnadzor of undermining vital coordination between military personnel on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In one video posted online, a masked Russian serviceman, addressing officials, said, “Did you even ask us? Did even one of you come here to find out if this would be useful?”