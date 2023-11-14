Putin Pardons Slain Journalist's Killer for Fighting in Ukraine – RBC

President Vladimir Putin has pardoned one of the convicted killers of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought for the Russian army in Ukraine, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, a former police officer, was handed a 20-year prison sentence nearly a decade ago for his involvement in the 2006 killing of Politkovskaya, an investigative journalist who covered stories for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

“Khadzhikurbanov participated in [Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine] as a prisoner under his first contract,” RBC quoted his lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik as saying.

“He was then pardoned and now participates in [Russia's campaign in Ukraine] as a freelance military man having signed a contract with the Defense Ministry,” Mikhalchik added.