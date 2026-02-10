Roskomnadzor Tightens Restrictions on Telegram as Users Report Disruptions

Russian state media regulator Roskomnadzor said Tuesday that it had imposed additional restrictions on the messaging app Telegram, accusing the company of failing to combat fraud and to protect the personal data of its users. Since January, users across Russia have reported problems with Telegram’s performance, including slow download speeds. While Roskomnadzor initially denied throttling the platform, reports of disruptions surged between Monday and Tuesday. In a statement to the news outlet RBC, Roskomnadzor accused Telegram of failing to take effective measures against fraud and the app’s alleged use by criminal and terrorist groups, as well as of inadequately safeguarding user data. “As a result, Roskomnadzor will continue to introduce appropriate restrictions to ensure compliance with Russian law and to protect citizens,” the agency said in a statement. Sources earlier told RBC that Roskomnadzor was throttling download speeds on Telegram. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The scope of the new restrictions was not immediately clear. Outage-tracking platforms showed a spike in complaints, though some users said they experienced no problems. Several Russians told The Moscow Times that Telegram continued to function normally, even without using a virtual private network, or VPN, which many rely on to bypass internet restrictions. Others reported that voice and video messages often failed to load, sometimes even when a VPN was enabled. “Video messages haven’t been loading well for me today,” said a woman in St. Petersburg who asked not to be named. “Files and photos are loading very slowly, and channels are taking a long time to open,” said a woman in Moscow, who also requested anonymity. She said friends had reported similar issues. Several users told The Moscow Times that the problems appeared limited to Telegram’s mobile app, while the desktop version continued to work normally. Text messages were generally unaffected, it appeared, with disruptions largely confined to media content such as voice notes, videos and images. For many in Russia, the restrictions are more than a minor inconvenience: Telegram is widely used for work communications and document sharing, much as apps like Slack are used elsewhere, and the slowdowns already appear to be disrupting daily workflows for some.