Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Soldiers Convicted of Bribing Officer to Avoid Deployment – Kommersant

A Russian tank in Ukraine. Alexander Reka / TASS

Five current and former Russian soldiers have received varying sentences for bribing a superior officer in exchange for avoiding a second deployment in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing anonymous sources.

The unidentified officer was reportedly investigated for accepting the bribes, but the newspaper said it was unclear whether he stood trial, adding that he may have entered a plea bargain with the authorities. 

The Volgograd Garrison Military Court fined two of the unidentified soldiers and handed a suspended sentence to two others after state prosecutors had asked the judge to reduce their punishment, according to Kommersant.

Vladislav Kolganov, the only defendant mentioned by name, received two years in a penal colony and was fined 750,000 rubles ($8,300).

Kolganov’s attorney Yevgeny Vovk told Kommersant that his client, who plans to appeal the ruling, had received a draft deferment from the factory where he worked after returning from his first deployment. 

Vovk said he believes the four other soldiers are still enlisted in the military and taking part in combat operations.

Kommersant did not indicate when the five convicted soldiers were believed to have bribed the officer.

Read more about: Russian military

Read more

growing calls

Families Ask Putin to Return Mobilized Troops From Ukraine

“We’re against legalized slavery,” said members of Put’ Domoi (“Way Home”), a group of soldiers' wives and mothers calling for an end to mobilization...
2 Min read
foreign mercenaries

Nepal Detains 12 for Illegal Recruitment of Citizens Into Russian Army

The detained individuals had allegedly procured documents and arranged visas to send people to Russia via India and the United Arab Emirates.
1 Min read
legal precedent

In First, Russia Jails 2 Soldiers for ‘Failure to Prevent’ Ukrainian Strike – Kommersant

A Russian military court found the officers guilty of "violating the rules of combat duty to repel an unexpected attack on Russia."
1 Min read
rostov-on-don

Putin Visits Military HQ for Ukraine Offensive – Kremlin

Army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov met with Putin to update him on the state of the Ukraine offensive.
1 Min read