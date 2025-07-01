Russia to Disconnect Foreigners Who Have Not Submitted Biometric Data From Mobile Internet

Foreigners in Russia who have not yet submitted biometric data to the authorities will begin to have their mobile phone service disconnected starting Tuesday, the Russian Digital Development Ministry announced.
While the restrictions begin on Tuesday, foreign citizens who wish to sign mobile phone contracts have had to register with the Unified Biometric System (UBS), a government-run information system that collects biometric data, since Jan. 1.
Users who purchased their SIM cards before the start of the year need to visit their mobile operator’s office to register in the UBS and verify their identity.
Initially, international and long-distance calling will be blocked, then internet speeds will be reduced and, after 30 days, all services will be fully terminated for those who have not registered.
Foreigners also need to provide a SNILS — the Russian equivalent of a U.S. Social Security number — register on the Gosuslugi public services portal and submit an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.
The rules state that no more than 10 SIM cards can be registered to one person.
The Digital Development Ministry said the measures are intended to prevent fraudulent activity and the use of unregistered SIM cards.
Official figures from the ministry claim that more than 2 million foreign citizens have already registered with the UBS and signed contracts with telecom companies under the new regulations.
The ministry also stated that phone numbers that have been inactive for more than three months would be deactivated.
