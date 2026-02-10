FSB Arrests Third Person Suspected of Plotting Attempted Assassination of GRU General

Russia’s FSB security service said Tuesday that it arrested a third person suspected of being involved in last week’s attempted assassination of senior military intelligence officer Vladimir Alexeyev, which authorities in Moscow have blamed on Ukraine.

Alexeyev, a lieutenant general who serves as first deputy head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, was hospitalized after being shot several times at an apartment in Moscow on Friday morning. He is conscious but remains in critical condition, media reported.

The FSB identified the latest person to be arrested in connection with the shooting as Pavel Vasin, the 44-year-old son of Viktor Vasin, who was arrested in Moscow shortly after Alexeyev was shot.

Besides the younger and elder Vasin, the FSB said the suspected shooter, a Ukrainian-born Russian citizen named Lyubomir Korba, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and extradited to Russia.

A fourth person suspected of being involved in the assassination plot, identified as Zinaida Serebritskaya, was said to have fled to Ukraine. Russian police issued a warrant for her arrest.