Putin Elevates GRU in Ukraine Intelligence Gathering – Report

President Vladimir Putin has elevated the military intelligence agency known as GRU in Ukraine after sidelining Russia’s main spy agency over a series of blunders, Russian security analysts said as the U.S. assessed that Putin is “behind schedule” in the invasion of Ukraine.

GRU’s first deputy head Vladimir Alexeyev, a 61-year-old native of Soviet Ukraine, was placed in charge of intelligence operations in Ukraine, according to security experts Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan. Alexeyev was reportedly responsible for coordinating military campaigns in Syria and eastern Ukraine's Donbas region after being named first deputy head of the GRU in 2011.

“Alexeyev is a tough and self-assured general,” Borogan and Soldatov said, adding that he is a recruit of the special forces who has seen military action.

Special forces “are tough and loyal officers not shy in their methods, but by no means refined spies,” Borogan and Soldatov said.

Lieutenant general Alexeyev’s name appeared in last week’s report by the pro-Kremlin Tsargrad television channel alongside other senior officers, including General Alexander Dvornikov, who was reportedly appointed to lead Russia’s next phase of the war to capture Donbas.

The new appointment follows a reported purge of about 150 officers of GRU’s rival agency FSB last month and the brief arrest of the head of its Fifth Service, a unit largely in charge of providing intelligence about the political situation in Ukraine and cultivating support for the Kremlin there.