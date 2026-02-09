Ukrainian Security Services Were Behind Shooting of GRU General, FSB Says

Russia's FSB security service said Monday that the men arrested for the attempted assassination of senior military intelligence officer Vladimir Alexeyev in Moscow last week have admitted they were carrying out orders from Ukraine's SBU security service.

Alexeyev, a lieutenant general who serves as first deputy head of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, was hospitalized after being shot several times at an apartment in Moscow on Friday morning. He is conscious but remains in critical condition, state media reported.

The FSB said the suspected shooter, identified as a Ukrainian-born Russian citizen named Lyubomir Korba, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates this weekend and extradited to Russia. A suspected accomplice, named Viktor Vasin, was arrested in Moscow.

According to the Russian security service, both men confessed to being recruited by Ukraine in August 2025 and "underwent marksmanship training at a firing range in Kyiv." Korba was allegedly promised $30,000 to kill Alexeyev.

The FSB also claimed that Korba's son, a Polish citizen said to be living in the city of Katowice in southern Poland, was "involved in his recruitment with the assistance of Polish intelligence services."

Polish officials did not immediately respond to the allegation.