Man Suspected of Shooting GRU General Arrested in Dubai, FSB Says

A man suspected of shooting and wounding senior Russian military intelligence officer Vladimir Alexeyev in Moscow has been arrested in Dubai, Russia's FSB security service said Sunday.

The man in his 60s was "arrested and handed over to Russia" after fleeing to the United Arab Emirates, the FSB said. A suspected accomplice was arrested in Moscow, while another escaped to Ukraine.

Alexeyev, a lieutenant general who serves as first deputy head of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, was hospitalized after being shot several times at an apartment in Moscow on Friday morning.

The apparent assassination attempt is just the latest in a string of attacks inside Russia targeting senior military officials. Since December 2024, three generals have been killed in or near Moscow, with the most recent killing having taken place late last year.