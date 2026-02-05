Russian Government Allocates Nearly $17M for Displaced Kursk Residents Following Protests

The Russian government said Thursday it would allocate 1.27 billion rubles ($16.6 million) to cover three months of housing costs for nearly 21,000 families displaced as a result of Ukraine’s incursion into the southwestern Kursk region.

The move comes after displaced residents protested the Kursk regional government’s decision in December to end monthly compensation payments for those whose homes were badly damaged in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

A decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday said a one-time financial assistance package would draw money from the federal government’s reserve fund and cover 99% of rent costs from January to March.

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the additional 1%, or 14.8 million rubles ($193,000), will come from the regional budget. He said the funds would address the backlog of payments for the end of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

“The purpose is to co-finance expenditure obligations for measures to compensate citizens who have been forced to leave their homes in towns shelled by Ukrainian forces,” the decree signed by Mishustin states.