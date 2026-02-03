Canada Stops Issuing Visas Inside Russia

Canada said Monday that it stopped issuing visas at its processing centers in Russia last month as part of a broader government effort to cut costs and modernize operations rather than as a shift in its immigration policy toward Russian citizens.

“The decision to close the immigration office in Moscow was made as part of a government-wide exercise to modernize government operations and reduce overall costs,” a Canadian government spokesperson told The Moscow Times.

“ This review looked at how to run programs more sustainably and consistently around the world,” the spokesperson added.

Canada announced last week that it had stopped issuing visas at its processing centers in Russia as of Jan. 28. Previously, Russians could apply for and receive Canadian visas at centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Rostov-on-Don.