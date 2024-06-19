Canada Sanctions 13 Russian Officials Over Navalny’s Death

Canada has sanctioned over a dozen high-ranking Russian law enforcement officials believed to be responsible for the death of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the country’s Foreign Minister announced Tuesday.
According to a Canadian Foreign Ministry statement, the new sanctions target individuals involved in the poisoning of Navalny in 2020, his arrest in Moscow upon returning to Russia in 2021 and his mistreatment while incarcerated.
“Today’s sanctions further demonstrate a strong front against the Kremlin’s continued gross violations of human rights and its suppression of Russian civil society and political opposition,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
While the ministry’s statement on Tuesday did not name the targeted individuals, Canada’s sanctions registry on Russia lists 13 additional names among sanctioned individuals.
In March, Ottowa announced sanctions against six Russian officials following Navalny’s death in February at an Arctic penal colony, where he was serving an “extremism” sentence.
Besides Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and the European Union have introduced sanctions over the late activist’s death, which supporters claim was organized by the Kremlin.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.