Canada Sanctions 9 Russian Officials Over Navalny Jailing

By AFP
Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press / TASS

Canada on Wednesday slapped new sanctions against nine Russian officials in response to "gross" rights violations and silencing of Kremlin critics including Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned and jailed.

The measure follows similar actions taken earlier this month by the European Union and the United States.

"The Russian government has repeatedly shown its unwillingness to respect the basic rights of its own people," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

He said Canada and its allies will continue to increase pressure on Moscow to release Navalny — a central figure of Russia's opposition movement who survived a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent last year — and his supporters "who have been unlawfully detained."

"Russia's gross human rights violations will not go unanswered," he said.

Navalny was immediately detained after returning in January from treatment in Germany, drawing widespread Western condemnation, with the U.S. and EU calling for his release.

The anti-corruption crusader was sentenced the following month and is now serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term in a penal colony outside Moscow for violating parole while abroad.

The Canadian sanctions target Russian federal security service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov; Igor Krasnov, the government's chief lawyer who prosecuted Navalny; head of prisons Alexander Kalashnikov; as well as senior staff in President Vladimir Putin's office and defense officials.

