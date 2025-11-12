Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Drone and Energy Production

Canada announced new sanctions on Wednesday targeting Russia’s drone and energy industries, as well as infrastructure it says is used to launch cyberattacks on Ukraine.
The measures, unveiled by Foreign Minister Anita Anand during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers near Niagara Falls, Ontario, also target vessels in Russia’s so-called shadow fleet — ships allegedly used to transport oil in violation of international sanctions.
“Canada will continue to ensure that Russia’s actions do not go unpunished,” Anand said at a news conference alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
Anand said the sanctions marked the first time Canada had targeted “IT infrastructure used in Russia’s hybrid strategies against Ukraine.” Companies linked to Russia’s liquefied natural gas sector were also included, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada.
The measures are part of what the Canadian government described as “ongoing efforts by the G7 to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to end its war.”
