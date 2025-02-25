Canada Sanctions Russian TV Journalist Vladimir Pozner

Canada’s government sanctioned veteran TV journalist Vladimir Pozner on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as dozens of other individuals and entities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was visiting Kyiv, said the targeted individuals and organizations support the Russian military, the Kremlin’s propaganda efforts and the forced transfer of Ukrainian children.

“We are strengthening our commitments, providing additional support and working with our partners to secure peace and freedom for Ukraine,” Trudeau said.

Pozner, 90, has not publicly taken a stance on Russia’s invasion but has suggested that Western refusal to block Ukraine’s NATO ambitions played a role in the conflict. He has described Putin as “anything but insane” and has said he turned down work offers abroad because they required him to denounce the Russian leader.