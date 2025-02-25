Canada Sanctions Russian TV Journalist Vladimir Pozner

Canada’s government sanctioned veteran TV journalist Vladimir Pozner on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as dozens of other individuals and entities.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was visiting Kyiv, said the targeted individuals and organizations support the Russian military, the Kremlin’s propaganda efforts and the forced transfer of Ukrainian children.
“We are strengthening our commitments, providing additional support and working with our partners to secure peace and freedom for Ukraine,” Trudeau said.
Pozner, 90, has not publicly taken a stance on Russia’s invasion but has suggested that Western refusal to block Ukraine’s NATO ambitions played a role in the conflict. He has described Putin as “anything but insane” and has said he turned down work offers abroad because they required him to denounce the Russian leader.
Pozner’s long-running interview show was taken off the air soon after the February 2022 invasion. Pozner’s recent appearances in Western cities have sparked controversy among critics who accuse him of failing to speak out against the war.
Pozner told Russian media late Monday that he was “absolutely” caught off guard by the news of Canadian sanctions and did not know why he was targeted.
“I received a call [about the sanctions] just 10 seconds ago,” the journalist was quoted as saying. “I don’t know what else to say other than I’m bewildered.”
Pozner rose to prominence in the West during the Cold War for his televised explanations of Soviet policies — a role he later described as “propaganda.”
Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and entities.
Besides Pozner, Canadian sanctions on Monday also targeted Anna Tsivilyova, Russia’s deputy defense minister and daughter of President Vladimir Putin’s cousin; her husband, Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov; Russia’s Aerospace Forces; Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops; and the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation.
