Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia to Shutter Moscow Offices of Canada’s CBC Broadcaster

Ted McGrath / flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Russia is shutting down the Moscow offices of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in retaliation to Ottawa banning Russia’s state-run RT and RT France networks, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry is also withdrawing the press accreditations and canceling the visas of CBC’s journalists in Russia, Zakharova told reporters.

"A decision was made to take retaliatory measures in connection with Canada's actions," Zakharova said at a daily press briefing.

Canada in March formally banned RT and RT France from its airwaves, saying their programming was "not consistent with Canadian broadcasting standards."

Zakharova said Canada's decision had been "Russophobic" and that the CBC had become "propaganda noise."

"Any alternative view is declared to be Kremlin disinformation," she said.

Most Western countries have moved to ban RT and fellow Russian state media outlet Sputnik, which are widely criticized as Kremlin propaganda tools, in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The move to close CBC’s Moscow offices deals a further blow to international media in Russia as the country cracks down on information that contradicts the Kremlin's narrative of the war.

The broadcaster was one of many foreign media outlets to have suspended reporting within Russia after the country passed a new law criminalizing “fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces. 

CBC at the time said it was “very concerned” about the new law, adding that it “appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.”

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Journalists , Canada

Read more

‘UNCERTAIN FUTURE’

Raided Investigative Journalist Says Russian Independent Media Is Under Threat

Roman Anin spoke to The Moscow Times after being questioned and having his home searched by the authorities.
criminal inquiry

Russian Agents Raid Home of Investigative Journalist

"What is happening now to Roman Anin is a story of revenge," his colleagues said.
now or never

Russia Issues Deadline to U.S.-Funded Radio Over Fines

The fines against RFE/RL have been described as "the heaviest fines ever imposed on a media outlet in Russia."
unannounced searches

Russian Police Raid Khodorkovsky-Backed Media, Opposition Group

The raids have been linked to a continuing clampdown on opposition politicians and municipal councillors.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.