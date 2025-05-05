Canada Moves to Give Ukraine Stranded Russian Cargo Plane

Canada is moving forward with a legal bid to gain full possession of a Russian Antonov An-124 cargo plane and potentially hand it over to Ukraine, the country’s foreign ministry has said.

The Antonov An-124 — the world's largest mass-produced cargo aircraft — has been stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for over three years due to airspace restrictions that Canada imposed due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The Attorney General of Canada commenced forfeiture proceedings by seeking the issuance of a Notice of Application by the Superior Court of Ontario on March 18, 2025,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told the Ontario-based news outlet Insauga.

The Antonov An-124 is one of 26 aircraft of its type in the world. Roughly the height of a seven-story building and nearly the length of a football field, it is owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines, a private Russian cargo carrier, and is valued at approximately $300 million.