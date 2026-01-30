Canada Suspends Visa Processing in Russia

Canadian visa processing centers in Russia have stopped accepting applications as of Wednesday, though it was not immediately clear why services were discontinued or for how long.

Russians applying for a visa to Canada will now need to submit their passport and documents to processing centers located in other countries, such as neighboring Armenia, Georgia or Kazakhstan. There are no Canadian centers in Belarus.

Previously, Russians could apply for Canadian visas at centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Rostov-on-Don.

Canada’s government did not explain why visa processing was suspended in Russia. The Moscow Times reached out to Canadian immigration officials for comment.

Earlier this week, Canada’s immigration department warned that foreign nationals could be refused visas or denied entry at the border if they are suspected of planning to claim asylum during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada will host alongside the United States and Mexico this summer.

“Events such as FIFA tournaments are not an avenue to seek asylum,” The Globe and Mail quoted department spokeswoman Isabelle Dubois as saying on Tuesday.

Canada has joined in sanctions against Russia since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.