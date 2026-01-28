Putin Meets With Syrian President at Kremlin Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Bases

President Vladimir Putin met with Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa for talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday as Russia seeks to maintain control of its military bases in the Middle Eastern country.

Moscow was a key backer of Sharaa's predecessor, Bashar al-Assad, throughout Syria's 14-year civil war. Assad's ouster by Sharaa's rebel forces dealt a major blow to Russia's regional influence and cast doubt on the future of its military bases in Syria.

Since then, Putin has moved to build ties with Sharaa, though Russia's decision to grant asylum to Assad and his wife in Moscow has remained a major obstacle to improving relations.

"Much has been accomplished in terms of restoring our interstate relations," Putin said in a televised meeting with Sharaa.

"We have closely monitored your efforts to restore Syria's territorial integrity, and I want to congratulate you on the momentum this process is gaining," Putin said in an apparent reference to Sharaa's recent offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria's northeast.