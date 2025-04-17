Qatari Emir Visits Moscow for Talks With Putin

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday for talks focused on bilateral trade, the war in Gaza and Syria’s relations with Moscow following the ouster of its longtime ruler.

“Qatar is one of our priority partners, especially in the Middle East,” Putin said during the meeting at the Kremlin. The Gulf country has played a key mediating role in efforts to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia with their families.

The Kremlin leader acknowledged that trade between the two countries remains “modest” but noted Qatar’s partnership with the Russian state oil giant Rosneft and expressed hopes for new “interesting” projects through OPEC.

Qatar’s emir agreed that current trade volumes do not reflect the depth of the relationship and said he was “proud” of joint investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing. He added that more business deals were expected to be signed during the visit.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said earlier that the two leaders would also “exchange views” on Russia’s war against Ukraine, but the Kremlin’s readout of their public remarks made no mention of the conflict.