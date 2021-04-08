Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin’s Syria Stance Left ‘Strong Impression,’ Former Japanese PM Abe Says

Updated:
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin Kremlin.ru

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recalled the “strong impression” that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on the Syrian civil war at the G8 summits left on him in a new interview. 

Russia was one of the G8 group of leading economic powers until 2014, when its membership was suspended indefinitely over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“Putin was never on his back foot against the seven other nations. Indeed, he appeared almost dominant,” Abe told the Japan Foreign Policy Forum in the interview published last week.

Putin was the only leader to back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the G8’s June 2013 summit, with others calling on the Syrian leader to resign over his alleged use of chemical weapons. His stance dashed the G8’s hopes of convening a peace conference leading toward a transitional government in Syria and an end to the country’s bloody conflict. 

“President Putin’s stance left a strong impression on me,” Abe said.

Putin challenged his counterparts to name a person who would be able to rule Syria if Assad were removed, a question they struggled to answer, Abe recounted.  

“The G7 leaders said they had the Free Syrian Army, in response to which Putin asked if the Free Syrian Army had ever won a battle. He said they are ‘moderates’ and that ‘moderates’ do not fight. He said that he knew that the West were selling weapons to them and that they were reselling them to others. Putin asked if they were really ready to govern Syria. This was realism,” Abe said. 

“I do not want to say that Putin was right. Whether good or bad, his ideas were based on a strong concept of power politics believing that in the Middle East, the ruthless and strong win,” the former prime minister said. 

Russia’s support for the Assad regime, particularly with its military intervention that began in 2015, continues to draw criticism from the West. 

Last month, the new U.S. envoy to the United Nations accused Russia of blocking efforts to hold Assad’s government accountable for the use of chemical weapons.

Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006-2007 and again from 2012-2020, with his second term the longest in Japan’s modern history. 

Read more about: Putin , Syria , Japan

Read more

Syrian conflict

Putin Urges Turkey's Erdogan Not to Harm Syria Peace Process – Kremlin

Putin and Erdogan agreed that Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, the Kremlin said.
opinion Yury Barmin

Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

The Syrian War is turning into a war for Syria.
Syria

Putin Orders Russian Military to Withdraw During Surprise Syria Visit

Putin made the surprise visit en route to planned visits to Cairo and Ankara
Afghanistan

Putin to Stress Superpower Status in Presidential Campaign

Restoring Moscow's global influence will be a dominant theme of the 2018 election, experts say.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.