13 Injured During Ukrainian Air Attack in Republic of Adygea

At least 13 people were injured during a Ukrainian air attack on the North Caucasus republic of Adygea, regional authorities said Wednesday.

The head of Adygea, Murat Kumpilov, who had just returned from Moscow after meeting with President Vladimir Putin the day before, initially said a Ukrainian drone had struck an apartment building in the village of Novaya Adygea, located next to the city of Krasnodar.

However, in subsequent messages posted to Telegram, Kumpilov did not mention what kind of weapon was used in the strike, referring to it only as an “enemy attack” or “incident.”

Kumpilov shared photos of the badly damaged apartment building in Novaya Adygea. Nearly all of the building’s windows were blown out, and several balconies were completely destroyed.