IMF Slashes Russia’s 2026 Growth Forecast to 0.8%

The International Monetary Fund on Monday lowered its forecast for Russia’s economic growth to 0.8% in 2026 as it raised the global outlook to 3.3%.

Previously, the IMF forecast Russia’s 2026 GDP growth at 1% before cutting it by 0.2% in the latest World Economic Outlook update.

The Washington-based institution’s projection places Russia below both the emerging market average growth of 4.2% and that of advanced economies of 1.8% this year.

Russia’s Central Bank has projected 2026 GDP growth between 0.5% and 1.5%. The Economic Development Ministry projected growth of 1.3%.