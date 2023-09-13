Falling Ruble Dents Russia’s Image Among Central Asian Migrant Workers

As the Russian ruble has slumped to post-invasion lows in recent months, talk of a possible exodus among millions of Central Asian labor migrants has bubbled to the surface.

Federal and local news channels have been awash with stories about how hundreds of thousands could leave Russia altogether, as the value of their salary has fallen and the amount they have to send home to families in the likes of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan dwindles by the month.

“The fall in the value of the ruble affects the attractiveness of the Russian labor market,” Bakhrom Islamov, head of the Uzbekistan diaspora association in Moscow, told The Moscow Times. In a poll he conducted in August of more than 20,000 Uzbek workers, half of respondents said they were considering leaving Russia after the ruble fell to 100 against the U.S. dollar.

Cheap and plentiful, workers from Central Asia are the lifeblood of many sectors of the Russian economy — from couriers and taxi drivers to construction workers and fruit pickers. An exodus would be felt sharply across the country, amplifying an already painful labor shortage playing out across the Russian economy.

Since the Kremlin announced a “partial mobilization” last September, calling up more than 300,000 young men to fight in Ukraine, and redirected billions of dollars to produce more guns, tanks and missiles for its invasion, the non-military sectors of Russia’s economy have been starved of workers.

A recent survey of firms by the Gaidar Institute found 42% of companies said they faced labor shortages — the highest ever recorded since researchers started collecting data in 1996. The official unemployment rate is at a record low of just 3%. Russia’s construction industry, for instance, has a reported deficit of 200,000 workers.

Moreover, Russia’s long-term demographic crisis is so severe that experts at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) say the country needs to attract anywhere between 400,000 to 1.1 million migrants every year just to keep working-age population numbers stable in the long term.

Pinning down the extent of any exodus among labor migrants as a result of the currency crisis is extremely tricky.

“There seems to be an outflow of migrants. However, it is very difficult to assess because of the lack of reliable migration statistics,” said economist Nikolai Kulbaka.

The only regularly published figures on migration are entry and exit data collected by the country’s border service, but they don’t distinguish for repeat border crossings, people returning home for short trips, those who leave the country on visa runs or seasonal workers who rotate in and out of the country, said economist Vladimir Milov, a former government official turned opposition figure. Moreover, year-on-year comparisons are still distorted because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions and related visa amnesties.